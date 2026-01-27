A new survival comedy horror thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien has received rave reviews - and it might just put your work gripes into perspective...

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, is about two colleagues (Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien), "who become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it’s a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive," according to the plot synopsis.

Dylan O'Brien (L) and Canadian actress Rachel McAdams attend the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Send Help" Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Alongside McAdams and O'Brien, the film also stars Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Emma Raimi.

What are critics saying?

At the moment, the film has a 93 per cent critics rating score on film and TV series review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes; meanwhile, it has a Metascore of 73.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey gave the film four stars out of five, writing, "when it all ends up tethered to the reminder that 'no help is coming so you better start saving yourself', Send Help becomes the best of both worlds: indulgent Raimi splatter fuelled by a satisfying touch of righteous rage."



"Wickedly lovable with the potential to be timeless, Send Help is controlled delirium microwaved on high heat. At 66, Raimi reminds us who he was when he made horror-comedy history with Evil Dead II, and more importantly, why his voice still matters," Indie Wire's Alison Foreman said, grading the film an A-.

Variety's Peter Debruge explained, "What’s so much fun about Send Help, beyond its twisted B-movie premise and refreshing disinterest in anything more highfalutin than handing Linda a chance to turn the tables, is how unpredictable it manages to be.

"Sam Raimi’s darkly comic horror-thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien boasts an audacious concept that is superbly realized by Raimi’s filmmaking, which milks every bizarre situation for all it’s worth," praised The Hollywood Reporter''s Frank Scheck.

Some of the less favourable reviews included Collider's Aidan Kelley, in his 6 out of 10 rating, noted, "Throughout all its faults, like an inconsistent script and overall tone, Send Help is also a hell of a lot of fun with two dynamite performances."

"It’s a time-honoured and perfectly enjoyable setup, and the first act, when the new reality dawns on clueless Bradley, is watchable. But the plot twists are derivative and the action then becomes dependent on weird stabs of grisliness," said The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw giving it two stars out of five.



When is the film's release date?

Send Help is out in cinemas in the US and UK from January 30 - so not too long wait!

