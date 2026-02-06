GTA 6 LIVE: Release date verdict confirmed by Take-Two boss

GTA 6's release date verdict has been confirmed by the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

This comes as the company recently hosted a quarterly earnings call where updates about Grand Theft Auto 6's release date, marketing plan and physical edition were made.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, leaks and rumours as they happen.

Release date verdict confirmed by Take-Two boss Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick seems to be more confident than ever GTA 6 will release on 19 November. The company hosted a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday (3 February) when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on its revised date. Company CEO Strauss Zelnick said marketing will begin in the summer and said during the call people will be "astonished" at what Rockstar has planned. Also, in an interview on CNBC, he said: "We obviously track the progress daily of everything we do and we also announced we have marketing beats coming in the summer.

"We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release."

GTA+ update Rockstar Games has also shared an update for GTA+ subscribers. A social media post said: "The Vinewood Car Club is romanticizing the past this month for GTA+ Members. "Claim a free Dewbauchee Champion supercar and get early access to Grotti's iconic Itali Classic a week before it's available to the adoring masses."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a new update on GTA Online. A social media post said: "Spark explosive breakups in Deadline Duet, using twin Shotaro beam trails to destroy rival couples. "Get 3x GTA$ and RP in this new GTA Online mode and win two matches to grab the Weekly Challenge's GTA$100,000 prize."

Zelnick on GTA 6 marketing 'challenge' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has spoken about the "challenge" of marketing GTA 6. Speaking on CNBC, he said: "It is a challenge because we want to be authentically owned by our consumers and so the marketing has to be delicate, it has to feel like it's real. "We're not selling hamburgers, we're selling this unique art form."

Another release date delay very unlikely hints Take-Two boss Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick explained exactly how the company knows GTA 6 will release on 19 November. Speaking on CNBC, he said: "We obviously track the progress daily of everything we do and we also announced we have marketing beats coming in the summer. "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release."

Four years to the day since GTA 6 was confirmed Wednesday 4 February 2026 marks four years to the day since Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 is being worked on. A social media post from the studio said: "Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. "With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. "On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

Release date, marketing and physical edition updates revealed There have been a lot of official GTA 6 updates from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. The company hosted a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday (3 February) to give shareholders and stakeholders an update about the company and its portfolio, including its studios such as Rockstar and 2K. Focusing specifically on GTA 6, Take-Two confirmed the game is still on track to release on 19 November. Company CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed marketing will begin in the summer and said during the call people will be "astonished" at what Rockstar has planned. When Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan." He also confirmed in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz generative AI is not being used in GTA 6. Following the release of GTA 6, Zelnick added the existing GTA Online will continue to be supported as long as there is the player base for it.

Physical edition reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to comments from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick that a physical edition of the game being delayed is "not the plan". Various_Carob_5752 said: "LETS GOOOOOOOOOO! DISC NATION RISE UP!" Kevmejia13 said: "Good. I need that physical disc." YeaNobody said: "And then you will realise only about 500MB of the game is on the disc and the rest of the 200GB is downloaded lol." Fire_nze said: "In what world wouldn't it?" Klingenberg1251 said: "Good."

Summer marketing reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to marketing for the game starting in the summer. colbysnumberonefan said: "So nothing until June / July." Coltyn03 said: "Hell yeah, finally some communication from Take-Two." BlackArmy439 said: "Finally! We're no longer in an 'info drought' and have something a bit more concrete to work with. I wonder, if that would imply that trailer 3 is planned for May (after the earnings call) or if they're keeping it as part of their launch marketing." Sorry-Page-6545 said: "So in a couple of months! Let's go!" PalmyGamingHD said: "May / June / July here we come!"

Release date update reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the game being on track for 19 November at present. Orangutan456 said: "90 day countdown to trailer 3 begins today." supah-saiyen said: "They said that last time too and then 'hi everyone'." MrJohn_Marsten said: "It's all fun and happiness till 'hi everyone' post shows up." Affectionate_Guest55 said: "People saying that they said this before the last delay clearly haven't heard about third time's the charm." MardokhGamer said: "Where have I heard that before?"

Earnings call concludes Take-Two's latest quarterly earnings call has now concluded. Stay tuned as we'll be rounding up everything that's been announced and what the reaction to it all has been like online.

GTA 6 marketing will be 'astonishing' says Zelnick When asked how much marketing GTA 6 actually needs given how much anticipation there already is for it, Zelnick said: "The consumer anticipation for GTA 6 is indeed huge and one does have to be judicious in how one markets such a property. "Rest assured, I think you'll be pretty astonished in Rockstar's creativity in what it brings to consumers in the coming months."

GTA Online expected to get continued support post GTA 6 release Zelnick said: "I have every reason to believe Rockstar will continue to support GTA Online [post GTA 6 release], there's a dedicated community that's stayed engaged. "When Rockstar creates strong content, like with the latest update, people show up."

GTA 6 hype benefitting existing GTA games Zelnick said: "The anticipation for GTA 6 is yielding even more gains for GTA 5 and GTA Online. "It's so extraordinary because Rockstar continues to make extraordinary features and opportunities and the A Safehouse In the Hills update shows that. "This is an example of where our focus on creativity pays off."

Take-Two studios seem to be experimenting with generative AI Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked for his thoughts on company share prices dropping after Google unveiled an AI model that turns prompts into games. He said: "I'm a little confused. The video game business since its inception was built on the back of machine learning and AI. "Ever since I've been questioned about generative AI, I've been enthusiastic about what the future can bring. We're embracing it and have hundreds of pilots in our company, including within our studios. "Mundane tasks become easier which frees up our creators to make superb entertainment. "Our strategy is to be the most creative, innovative and efficient company in the entertainment business and generative AI is innovative and moving into efficiency. "I'm also hoping it will move into creativity and it will allow creators to expand what they do, make it more engaging and more exciting."

Earnings call: Prepared remarks close Prepared remarks in Take-Two's earnings call have come to a close and now it's time for investor questions. Usually, there are a few about GTA 6 so it will be interesting to see if bosses have anything to add about GTA 6 at this stage.

Take-Two boss addresses physical edition rumours Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed rumours about GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks. In an interview with Variety, when asked about this, he replied: "That's not the plan."

Strauss Zelnick opening comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "The release of GTA 6 on 19 November will be groundbreaking for Take-Two Interactive and the entire gaming industry. "Rockstar's launch marketing is set to begin this summer."

Earnings call begins Take-Two's earnings call is starting and you can follow all the latest as it happens here. The main headlines so far are the GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November and that marketing will start in the summer. It will be interesting to see if Take-Two bosses have anything more to say about GTA 6 at this stage. Stay tuned.

GTA 6 marketing to begin in the summer In an interview with The Game Business, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed the plan is for GTA 6 marketing to begin this summer. When asked about the game's release date of 19 November, Zelnick said: "We feel great about it. "You know me pretty well, for me to even say we've got marketing beats coming this summer, is a huge departure from what I usually say, which is that our labels will make marketing announcements."

BREAKING: GTA 6 release date update revealed Great news! GTA 6 is still scheduled to release on 19 November, Take-Two has confirmed. More to follow.

GTA 6 preview rumours cleared up Renowned gaming journalist Greg Miller, who's also the presenter of Kinda Funny Games Daily, has clarified that comments he made about GTA 6 previews were actually a joke. On a recent stream on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel called Kinda Feudy, Miller said: "Andy's going to be previewing GTA 6. "I got some emails from Rockstar about that but we'll leave that for another time." And in the most recent episode of Kinda Funny Games Daily, Miller referenced this directly and confirmed he was joking. "The implication of the joke I made on the show was that Rockstar emailed angrily that I gave away a GTA 6 preview that doesn't exist" he said. "So no, Rockstar hasn't emailed me angrily, let alone emailed me to say we're booking Andy. It was a show where I gave away pickles, guys."

GTA 6 $100 price tag would be 'justified' says former dev Mike York, a former Rockstar Games animator who worked on GTA 5, has said he thinks Rockstar would be "justified" in charging $100 for GTA 6 but doesn't think the studio will. Speaking to Esports Bets, he said: "“Rockstar Games could charge $100 for GTA 6 - though I don't think they will - and it would be justified because of how much time, money and replay value the game will have. "Just look at how much longevity GTA 5 has had; I think players would've bought that for $100 at the time too for the same reasons - I certainly would have!"

Read Dead Online update Away from GTA 6 for a sec, Rockstar Games has shared its regular update for Red Dead Online. An update on X / Twitter said: "Join the dangerous ranks of Red Dead Online's criminal underworld with 3x RDO$, Gold and XP on Blood Money Opportunities. "Plus, sell complete Collector Sets to Madam Nazar for Double RDO$ and XP, assemble the returning Nosalida Outfit and more."

What investors will be looking out for in Take-Two earnings call An investment analyst has revealed what investors will be looking out for specifically during Take-Two's upcoming earnings call. Alec Boccanfuso, portfolio manager and research analyst at Gabelli Funds, said: "All eyes will be on whether or not the company reiterates the 19 November release date for GTA 6. This is the main focus for investors so if anything changes to this, expect the stock to drastically move. "There is a possibility GTA 6 is delayed once more as Rockstar is chasing perfection with this game. I would not change my bullish stance on the company if this game slips into 2027 as a more polished game is better than rushing out an unfinished product by a long shot. "In terms of fundamentals for Take-Two in Q3 - we are closely monitoring the company's other major titles after the firm reported its best second quarter of net bookings in its history back in November. "Expect the company's NBA 2K26 to continue to perform well with the title becoming the second highest selling game and best-selling sports game in the United States in 2025 (according to Circana). Continued evidence of strength in this title can appease investors who are anxiously awaiting GTA 6.

Fans have say on upcoming Take-Two earnings call from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been having their say on what they expect to see from Take-Two's upcoming earnings call in relation to any GTA 6 news. At the very least, there will be an official update on the game's release date, even if it's just to say its revised release date of 19 November currently remains on track. Redditor BorrisZ posted in the Subreddit: "Perfect for a trailer release in the afternoon, no?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Neither_Principle_34 posted a meme that said: "Nothing ever happens." GaryVantage said: "Their share has crashed by 10 per cent so releasing a trailer now will be a good call." Macsilver18 said: "Yeah, it's usually at 6, maybe not a trailer but they'll reveal something even if it's just the art box, they did that with GTA 5. They could drop trailer 3 too and it would bring up their stocks again after the crash on Friday but it's Rockstar who knows."

