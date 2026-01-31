JD Vance tried to mock a veteran Democrat senator and it backfired spectacularly

JD Vance insulted Tammy Duckworth over her questions towards Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing - but the Democrat senator and veteran soon fired back.

During the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, there were tense exchanges between the Secretary of State and Duckworth over possible US military intervention in Venezuela.

“The president has already said that he was ready to put American troops in Venezuela,” Duckworth said.

To which Rubio replied: “No, I think the president said that he retains the right as commander in chief to protect the United States against any imminent threats. Maybe that involves troops, maybe that involves air power. We hope that, we don’t anticipate, that being the case in Venezuela.”

"I worry that you’re playing fast and loose with our nation,” Duckworth said. She later added, “Mr. Secretary, we don’t need to be in another forever war, and that is the path that we are going towards.”

Duckworth, who represents Illinois's 8th Congressional District, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a double amputee after she lost both her legs when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

The vice president took to social media, where he compared Duckworth to Forrest Gump, a fictional character who is portrayed as having a physical and intellectual disability in the 1994 film.

In an X/Twitter post, Vance said, "Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton."

This remark soon backfired though, as Duckworth took to the platform to directly respond to Vance, dismissing his "petty insults."

"Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam," she wrote.

"Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs," in reference to President Trump’s medical draft deferments allow him to be exempt from serving in the Vietnam War.

She added, "Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price.

"It's my job to hold you accountable," the senator concluded.

Furthermore, Duckworth wasn't the only politician to respond to Vance as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker defended his fellow Democrat, as he wrote, "That’s a U.S. Senator doing her job. This is a random troll tweeting at her."

