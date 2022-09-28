Twitter users were surprised to see Rachel Dolezal on their timelines, who has evidently joined OnlyFans.

To recap, the former NAACP president first attracted attention in 2015 after saying she identified as black. As a result, she was dismissed from her job as a college instructor in Africana studies.

Since then, she has gone on to publish a memoir, sell art online – and now charges a monthly subscription to her explicit snaps on her OnlyFans page.

Dolezal's rep confirmed to TMZ, that the account does, in fact, belong to her. Subscribers will get a look at how her "sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends," according to the OnlyFan's bio.

As always, Twitter had a lot to say, with one humouring about the category her images would fall under. “Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under ‘ebony’?" they asked.

Another suggested that Dolezal is taking away from "other hard-working actual black women on OnlyFans."

"The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal OnlyFans is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on onlyfans," they said. "She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community."



Meanwhile, another was a fan of the platform's new addition, saying: "I’m doing research on the Rachel Dolezal OnlyFans so you don’t have to. I’ll just say she has a great body."

Last year, Dolezal jumped to the defence of British influencer, Oli London, who underwent multiple procedures after saying they identified as Korean.



While London has since issued an apology, Dolezal said "the broader issue here is compassion and kindness, that personal identity is not the big fish to fry when it comes to somebody's choices or how they feel."

