A rapper shocked both himself and a podcast host after accidentally firing his gun during an interview.

The incident occurred when rapper OG 2 Low appeared on the 1 on 1 W/ Mike D talk show podcast in an episode that aired on 31 December 2024.

Things were going smoothly until guest OG 2 Low accidentally fired the gun that was in the pocket of his jeans.

In footage from the podcast recording, he could be seen attempting to adjust himself. The rapper had his hand inside his trouser pocket when a loud bang went off and he jumped.

OG 2 Low himself looked shocked, meanwhile, the podcast host Mike D asked relatively matter-of-factly: “Who shot who? Somebody got shot? Everybody good?”

Nobody was struck by the stray bullet when it was discharged and, remarkably, the rapper and host continued on with the interview.

OG 2 Low partially took the gun out of his pocket before pushing it back in without appearing to make any adjustments to the safety mechanism.

Unsparingly, the moment has sparked a lot of comments from viewers.

“Nonchalantly asking ‘Who shot who?’ after a gun goes off four feet away from you is a level of insanity I hope to never encounter,” one viewer said in response.

Another wrote: “Glock with no safety, skin tight jeans, one in [the] chamber, no holster…starts fidgeting in his pocket. What could go wrong?”

Someone else commented: “Finishing the interview with a blown-out pocket is diabolical.”

One person joked: “That awkward moment when you blast the gangsta look off your own face.”

“Finishing the interview with this dude with the same loaded Glock in his pocket is insane af lmao,” said another.

