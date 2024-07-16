Rapper French Montana brought Andrew Tate out on stage during a concert in Romania, and fans have voiced their criticism online.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have become infamous on social media in recent years, gaining a reputation for spreading toxic misogyny and derogatory content about women.

The pair are currently awaiting trial in Romania on accusations of rape and human trafficking and are unable to leave the EU. They both deny the allegations.

So, when American rapper French Montana brought Tate out on stage during his set at Beach, Please Festival in Romania, it didn’t go down very well with his fanbase.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Montana could be seen introducing the controversial internet personality, telling the crowd to “make some f***ing noise for my brother Andrew Tate”.

But while the crowd in attendance gave him an average welcome, it was a very different reaction when shared online.

On his Instagram post, Montana’s followers didn’t hesitate to express their disapproval in the comments.

“French, why would you bring the Tate brothers on stage? Why would you affiliate? They are seriously shady guys. I am disappointed,” one person commented on the post.

Another wrote: “That's so embarrassing lol.”

Someone else said: “DISGUSTING. SUCH A LOW MOVE bringing him on stage.”

One person argued: “That's what you get for bringing out the clown to the clown show.”

In the caption of the post, Montana claimed he is the first rapper to do a stream with the self-proclaimed “Top G” and the first to bring him out on stage.

