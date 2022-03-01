National reading day is March 2nd and in honor of the upcoming holiday, people on Mumsnet have decided to share their "literary red flags" to look out for when dating someone new.

In a thread on the parenting website, someone asked what book would cause you to run away from a date if they shared it was their favorite one?

And the responses have sparked some debate.



Many agreed that at the top of the 'major red flag'' list was any book written by an authoritarian leader, serial killer, well-known criminal, or others in the camp of 'bad people'.

Mein Kampf by Adolf Hilter

If I Did It by OJ Simpson



After getting the obvious ones out of the way, many people agreed that certain works of well-known fiction should not be considered a favorite by anyone. The so-called "literary snobs".

Ulysses by James Joyce

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Catcher In the Rye by JD Salinger

Atlas Shrugged and/or The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho



Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk

Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Then, of course, there is the camp of people who believe certain popular, but not well-written books, are the marker of low intelligence and therefore should be avoided. Not to say these books cannot be enjoyed but maybe ditch the titles as your all-time favorite book.

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown



Harry Potter by JK Rowling

Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

Anything by Nadine Dorries

"Anything by Andy McNab"

The Jack Reacher series by Lee Childs



Twilight by Stephanie Meyer

Perhaps the most controversial set of favorite books is the self-help books. Sure, it's ok to seek insight but to claim it's your favorite is jarring for some people.

"Anything Jordan Peterson"

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Freakonomics by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner

While there were plenty of 'red flag' suggestions but by far the worst 'red flag' was having a partner who did not read at all.

