YouTube star Reggie Groover aka Slick Goku dies

A popular YouTuber Slick Goku, whose real name is Reggie Groover has passed away.

Groover - who is also known as Otaku D Furiku - started his YouTube channel back in December 2018 and build a strong community of 269,000 subscribers with his creative animations which amassed over 43m views.

His family announced the tragic news on Saturday, January 21 and it has been reported that Groover died from a "seizure."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for his funeral which is set to take place on January 28.

The GoFundMe has doubled the initial $10,000 goal, with $21,945 being raised for Groover's send off so far.

"Reggie had a creative soul. He created his own YouTube Community and worked diligently to create his own videos," Groover's mother, Janice Gore wrote.

Nearly $22,000 has been raised for Groover's funeral costs, following the tragic news about his death





"Anywhere Reggie would go he would make friends. Reggie was the kind of man that would support those he cared about. Reggie is a dependable man who is dedicated to improving himself. Reggie enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved running, swimming, and skateboarding."

"I want to thank everyone that reached out to say something nice about Reggie. It means far more than anyone will ever know. Reggie affected each and every person he came in contact with."

Groover's best friend, JB Coleman wrote also paid tribute: "Reggie was a one-of-a-kind person he was the best friend you could ever ask for. He was my best friend, we had known the other for only 7 years but honestly, it felt more like a lifetime."

"He was always the one person I could talk to when I needed advice or just an ear he was there for me through many rough times in my life 2 days before he passed we spent all day talking on the phone and then played games till the morning I have honestly woke up every day expecting to get that call that I always got from him it still hasn’t fully sunk in that my best friend is gone.

"I wanted to let you and your family know Reggie was loved by many people and had many fans across the world who he brought joy to I worked with him many years and I saw peoples face light up when they would meet him he brought light to this dark world and everyone will feel the loss."

Tributes have also been pouring in for the YouTuber on social media.

One person wrote: "Just heard about the passing of Reggie Groover aka Slick Goku passing away. He was such a great entertainer and I was stunned after hearing this. Rest in Paradise king. Much love to his family and friends."

"I can't believe he's gone and I was watching some of his videos yesterday when I heard the news," another person said. "He was one of my favorite YouTube characters on the platform."

Someone else added: "Heartbreaking is the word I'd describe this sort of news. This young man brought joy to his craft and made moves with the friends he made. He will be missed. RIP Slick Goku."

For those who would like to donate visit Groover's GoFundMe page.

