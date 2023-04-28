Landlord includes vile detail in 'rent free' room Gumtree ad

A disgusting advertisement from a landlord offering a rent-free room in exchange for sex has caused outrage.

The ad, which Gumtree swiftly removed, explicitly stated it was for "females only".

The Claremont property was advertised at $245 (£130) a week, including bills. Or, as per the vile detail, "free" for sex in return from a "clean and disease-free" woman.

The "pet and kid-friendly" property also said it was suitable for an "escort" and single parents with a child.

A screenshot shared to the Tenants' Union of Tasmania Facebook group showed the despicable ad was viewed 56 times.

The Facebook poster wrote: "Earlier this week, we heard reports of a shed without bathroom or kitchen being offered for rent for $175 a week and thought this was bad, then we received this.

"A room in a share house in Claremont offered on Gumtree to females for sex."

"This is a gross exploitation of vulnerable women, who are affected by the housing crisis," they continued.

"No woman having sex in exchange for a roof over her head is freely and happily consenting to it."

One user commented hit back, writing: "Disgusting ... the advertisers should be charged and jailed."

Gumtree's terms state that they do not allow ads that include "illegal activity... and we prohibit any activity that could cause harm".

"Gumtree and the Gumtree community work together to keep Gumtree working properly and the community safe. Please report problems, offensive content and policy breaches to us using the reporting system," their community guidelines read.

Indy100 has contacted Gumtree to comment on this story.

