Rescuers find dog after night on cold Highlands mountainside

A dog which fell through a snowy ledge and became lost has been rescued after spending a cold night on Highlands mountainside.

Aggie was part of a group of dogs and walkers which got into difficulty on Fionn Bheinn near Achnasheen on Sunday.

The group had fallen through a cornice – an overhanging ledge of snow near the summit of the 933-metre munro.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team said the hillwalkers and most of the dogs were able to return downhill – but despite a search Aggie was still missing.

Rescuers said Aggie was ‘a little cold’ (Dundonnell MRT)

Three members of the mountain rescue team volunteered to return on Monday to continue the search.

A local deer stalker helped them up the hill and they were able to locate Aggie, who was “a little cold”.

The mountain rescue team said in a social media post: “Monday morning three team members gave up their free time and turned out not as mountain rescuers but as pet owners to help the dogs owners search for the missing pup.

“The local deer stalker was able to transport the hill party up high onto the hill and after searching for a while happily they located the pup not to far from where it was last seen, she was alive and well if a little cold.”