Rihanna has announced the arrival of her baby girl with A$AP Rocky, and fans are over the moon.

In a wholesome snap shared on her social media, the 'We Found Love' singer offered a glimpse of herself and her third child wrapped in a pink blanket, wearing a gold ring that read "Mom."

In another photo, Rihanna shared a pair of miniature pink boxing gloves.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," the caption read, marking the family’s newest addition.

Messages of congratulations quickly flooded social media, celebrating the pair’s third child, though a few fans initially misunderstood the announcement.

"Not me thinking it’s an album date," one penned, as another reiterated: "My dumb ahh thought this was the album date, but congratulations mother."

Rihanna and A$AP are already parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Fans first glimpsed Rihanna's pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, where she chose an outfit that beautifully highlighted her growing bump.

"It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up," she told reporters at the time.

Reflecting on her family plans, back in 2020 she told British Vogue that her 10-year plan included children.

"I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em," she said. "The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

As for the much-anticipated album, fans will just have to hang in there for the time being.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.