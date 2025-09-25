Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back on his second night back on air, taking aim at Donald Trump’s latest social media rant.

In his Tuesday post, Trump accused Kimmel of being “yet another arm” of the Democratic Party and claimed ABC could be guilty of airing something akin to “a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.”

Kimmel responded with a sentence-by-sentence roast of the Truth Social post during his Wednesday night monologue, mocking the president’s logic.

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” he quipped, drawing laughs as he dismantled the post one absurd line at a time.

