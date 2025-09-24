Trump’s latest opponent is his most ridiculous yet

It was back in 2015 that Donald Trump descended an escalator at Trump Tower and announced that he would run for the job of President of the United States. Now, a decade on and during his second term in office, an escalator has been the source of embarrassment for the Republican - at the UN General Assembly, no less.

Before addressing world leaders, Trump was seen walking towards an escalator to get to the conference floor, only for the machinery to fail, resulting in online ridicule when the video footage was shared online.

Mary L. Trump, niece to Donald, tweeted: “Somebody still hasn’t figured out that an escalator that doesn't work is a flight of stairs”:

Another joked: “Trump began his political career on an escalator in 2015. Today the escalators fought back.”

A third declared the reaction from Trump and his supporters “snowflake city”:

And Democrat political commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “All of these freaks who want a civil war are such losers”:

And who knew an escalator would then go on to spark a major outcry (or rather, escalation) from Trump and his team, as the president went on to dedicate part of his speech to the blunder.

He said: “I ended seven wars … and never even received a phone call from the United Nations.

“What I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen … and then a teleprompter that didn’t work.”

Later, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, appeared on Fox News to say that the US Secret Service were among those “looking into” the incident to “get to the bottom of it”.

Actually, Karoline, Trump wanted to get to the top of it, but we digress…

Asked by host Jesse Watters if it was “sabotage”, Leavitt replied: “That’s definitely what it appears to be to me. There was some concerning reporting over the weekend that UN globalist staffers were basically plotting to set up the President of the United States.

“First it was the escalator, then it was the teleprompter.”

She said that it “doesn’t look like a coincidence to me” and added: “If we find that these were UN staffers who were purposefully trying to trip up - literally trip up - the president and the first lady of the United States… well, there better be accountability for those people, and I will personally see to it.”

Yikes.

However, the reality could be even more awkward for Trump’s team, as Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General António Guterres, said it may have been the Republican’s own videographer who was responsible.

She said: “The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing.

“The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function.”

Oops.

