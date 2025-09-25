London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has broken his silence after Donald Trump shared his candid thoughts on him, labelling him a "terrible mayor."

During a speech at the UN headquarters in New York City, Trump falsely claimed that Sir Sadiq wanted to introduce Sharia law in London.

"I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been so changed," Trump said. "Now they want to go to Sharia law but you’re in a different country, you can’t do that."

Now, in a conversation with the Metro, Sir Sadiq was asked why he thought Trump had an obsession with him.

Joking that he's "living rent-free inside Donald Trump's head," the Mayor humoured: "I think he’s got a crush on me. It’s either that or he believes in giving me squatters’ rights inside his head.'"

When asked whether the US president's comments were Islamophobic, the mayor told Sky News: "Listen, when people say things, when people act in a certain way, when people behave in a certain way, you’ve got to believe them.

"I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he’s Islamophobic."

Elsewhere, health secretary Wes Streeting defended the mayor, emphasising that he was "not trying to impose sharia law on London" but rather highlighting that he is "a mayor who marches with pride, who stands up for difference of background and opinion, who’s focused on improving our transport, our air, our streets, our safety, our choices and chances."

