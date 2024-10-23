Football fans react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Tranmere Rovers links

English football fans have been left baffled over reports A-listers Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are buying Tranmere Rovers Football Club.

The last few years have seen a flurry of American superstars getting involved in British sports, most notably with the actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying Wrexham AFC .

According to new reports , the rapper A$AP Rocky, alongside his partner and singer Rihanna, is looking to purchase the league two EFL side Tranmere Rovers.

It comes as Rocky is part of an investment group that is headed by the celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina – the latter has reportedly been in talks with Tranmere Rovers for more than six months over a deal that would see them with an 80 per cent stake worth £15 million.

Suggestions have been made that the 36-year-old rapper may even want to make a documentary about the club in a similar way that Reynolds and McElhenney created the critically acclaimed doc, Welcome to Wrexham.

News of the potential purchase has spread on social media, with people offering up their reactions.

On Reddit , one person joked: “ASAP Rovers.”

“He loves bad pitches that’s his f***in’ problem,” another quipped, making reference to one of his songs.

In the same vein, someone on X/Twitter wrote: “We bought a club in a hopeless place.”

Someone else argued: “Tranmere v Wrexham next season will be interesting.”

Another said: “Imagine bumping into Rihanna in Birkenhead.”

While most saw the funny side, some want to see the end to Americans buying British teams.

“This makes me sick. Stop letting f***ing Americans buy English clubs as vanity projects,” someone argued.

One X/Twitter user claimed: “Eventually every club will be influencer-owned. These once-great institutions that have been the centre of working-class communities for decades will merely be toys for the famous to help boost their brands. GRIM!”

