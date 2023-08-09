Rihanna flooded with praise for sharing beautiful breastfeeding snaps

Rihanna has been hailed as an icon to mums after sharing a joyous photo of herself breastfeeding her baby boy.

The Grammy-Award winner, who’s expecting her second child this summer with A$AP Rocky, announced the launch of a new Savage x Fenty maternity line on Tuesday.

Her clothing brand celebrated the release of its new capsule collection for “moms and moms-to-be” by posting snaps of the superstar feeding her one-year-old son RZA.

The caption to the Instagram offering read: “Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA.”

The post racked up nearly 2,000 comments in just six hours as fans gushed over the gorgeous images.





“Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“I remember in 2020 when I was breastfeeding I was like damn Riri needs to sell us fashionable maternity bras. Now I need another baby,” joked a second.

“I’ve been looking forward to a maternity line even though I don’t have any kids,” admitted a third.

“Bless you Rihanna for releasing a maternity collection while I’m pregnant,” said a fourth.

“[And] this is why I will always buy everything from Rih! She understands EVERY assignment,” added a fifth.

And a sixth said: “I’m so glad I’m waiting to have children. By the time I’m pregnant Rihanna will have made all the accessories for me and my baby to be dope as hell.”

The exciting new maternity line features three new bralette styles and comfortable hipster briefs, with prices starting at just £6.60.

It also includes an oversized graphic t-shirt that reads: “Make More Babies.”

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” RihannaVogueahead of the drop.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

It’s not the first time the 35-year-old RnB legend has waxed lyrical about motherhood to the fashion mag.

Shortly after her internet-breaking Super Bowl performance in February – when she revealed she was pregnant with baby number two - she spoke to British Vogue about how her life has changed since becoming a mum.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said.

“You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far … because it doesn’t matter.”

