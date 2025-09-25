Is Joe Biden's White House portrait Donald Trump's most childish move yet?

Video
Joe Biden’s portrait is nowhere to be seen on the White House’s new “Presidential Walk of Fame” - unless you count a picture of an autopen.
Yes, really. Instead of the traditional black-and-white photo like other presidents from history, Biden’s spot features an image of an autopen; the device used to replicate signatures.
The display, unveiled on Wednesday (24 September), has raised eyebrows and a few smirks from Republicans.
President Donald Trump and his administration have long claimed Biden used the autopen to sign key documents, including pardons and have now framed the shady dig.
Biden and his former aides have denied an autopen was ever used - and he claims he was involved in "every decision" when it came to signing documents.
