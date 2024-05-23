People on social media have been comparing two pretty calamitous moments in time from British history – and both involve a lot of rain.

Twitter/X users watched Rishi Sunak’s pretty disastrous general election announcement outside Number 10 on Wednesday evening (May 22), which saw him get absolutely drenched, despite the fact the government recently spent £2.6m on a new (and crucially indoor) media briefing room.

That took place while protestors outside the Downing Street gates blared Labour’s 1997 anthem ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ by D:Ream (or should that be ‘Things Can Only Get Wetter’?).

It was all pretty shambolic. And strangely, the figure that came to mind for many people at that moment was Steve McClaren.

If you’re not familiar with McClaren, he took over as manager of the England football team in 2006, succeeding Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Wally without a brolly? Getty Images

During his tenure, England endured one of their worst ever periods and failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championships despite having a squad full of talent.

The abiding image of his time in charge was of McClaren looking forlorn and huddled under an umbrella after failing to qualify following a loss to Croatia – earning him the nickname ‘wally with a brolly’.

He went on to have some success as a manager domestically in Europe, it has to be said, but the image of him holding an umbrella has been pretty hard to shift even after all these years.

Now, some people are speculating that his legacy as the brolly man is to blame for Sunak deciding not to use an umbrella.





Unfortunately for Sunak, Steve McClaren made it impossible for any man to hold a brolly in wet weather back in 2007 https://t.co/53B1cRlb7q

— Elis James (@elisjames) May 22, 2024





Do you reckon he’d have a brolly here if England hadn’t lost to Croatia in 2007?

— Nick Murphy (@NickMurphy1995) May 22, 2024









Surely our multi millionaire Prime Minister can afford an umbrella or is this the reason why he got drenched when calling the election? pic.twitter.com/IALrk5MVnF

— amar singh (@amarjourno) May 22, 2024









Steve McClaren was so shit that he put a Prime Minister in a situation where he had to get drenched whilst giving the most important speech of his life.

— Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) May 22, 2024









Even poor old Steve McLaren had an umbrella



pic.twitter.com/JvipmObL80

— James Mendelsohn 🇺🇦 (@jmendelsohn77) May 22, 2024





Steve McClaren really did a number on leaders carrying umbrellas, didn't he?

— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) May 22, 2024









Could they have a point?

Sunak delivered the news that the UK would be taking to the polls on July 4th, which is earlier than most people expected.





Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings