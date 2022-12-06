A police appeal for a 'wanted' man has sent hundreds of Facebook users' pulses racing – and is now viral for all the wrong reasons.

Humberside Police are on the hunt for Robert Rimmer for an ongoing investigation into drug-related offences in the area. While he is originally from Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, the 36-year-old also has links to Cheshire, Blackpool, Liverpool and Hull.

Officers urged people to not to approach Rimmer and instead call them immediately on their non-emergency 101 number, referencing 20900368291.

However, despite the clear warning, Facebook users appear to have different plans...

When his mugshot was shared online, Brits were eager to take the pressure off authorities by helping them out.

"If I see him I’m going to make a citizens arrest," one declared, while another candidly added: "If I find him, I'm keeping him".

A third even offered her house up for a hiding spot, while one joked: "I wouldn't mind approaching him".

While the thirst comments were hilarious, we must remind ourselves that crime is no laughing matter.



Humberside Police said: "Have you seen wanted man, 36-year-old Robert Rimmer? Officers are keen to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in our area.

"Robert is originally from the Ashton-Under-Lyne area of Manchester but has known links to Hull, Cheshire, Liverpool and Blackpool. If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately on our non-emergency 101 line quoting investigation reference 20900368291."

Rimmer is the latest UK phenomenon to attract attention on Facebook.

Last year, ladies were lusting over Derby drug dealer Stephen Perry with people jokingly expressing how much they wanted to pay his bail. They were also keen to get their hands on visitor passes to visit Perry, who ended up landing three years in prison.





