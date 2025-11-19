Ronaldo finally meets with Trump after saying they had one secret thing 'in common'

Cristiano Ronaldo attended Donald Trump’s black-tie dinner on Tuesday (18 November), arriving alongside fiancée Georgina Rodriguez, just weeks after hinting that he and the former president share something in common.

Earlier this month, the football star sat down with Piers Morgan, where the conversation turned to Trump. Morgan brought up the personalised football shirt Ronaldo had gifted Trump back in July, which read: "To president Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace."

Reflecting on the message, Ronaldo told him: "If the world is at peace, that’s our goal. And that’s my main objective: to meet Trump and talk about world peace. If you can make it happen, he’s someone I’d really like to sit down with."

Ronaldo went on to say he "really likes" Trump and "wishes one day to meet him," suggesting that "[Trump] can make things happen".

He even teased that if the meeting ever took place, he’d "tell him what we have in common," though he refused to reveal the secret to Morgan, merely noting that Morgan would "like it".

Now, it seems Ronaldo’s wish has finally come true.

Trump acknowledged the footballer during his speech at the event, revealing that his son Barron is a "big fan".

"And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you," Trump added.

The black-tie gathering also featured a high-profile guest list, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Elon Musk, marking Musk’s first visit to the White House since stepping down as the head of the Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE) in April.

