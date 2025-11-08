Cristiano Ronaldo teases secret connection with Donald Trump that 'nobody knows'

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Piers Morgan and viewers wondering what the football ace and US president Donald Trump "have in common".

In a two-part interview with Morgan, a collaboration between Piers Morgan Uncensored and Ronaldo's YouTube channel UR Cristiano, Ronaldo was asked about the football shirt he had gifted Trump, which had a signed message reading: "President Donald J. Trump, playing for peace."

Ronaldo explained that Trump is one who has the power to change the world, before expressing his desire to meet the president.

"If the world is at peace, that’s our goal," Ronaldo shared. "And that’s my main objective: to meet Trump and talk about world peace. If you can make it happen, he’s someone I’d really like to sit down with."

He went on to say that he wants to have a "nice talk" with Trump, stating it doesn't matter where, whether in Saudi Arabia or in America.

(UR Cristiano) YouTube/Getty Images

"I wish one day to meet him, he’s one of those people I really like. I think he can make things happen, and I like people like that," he explained.

Morgan suggested that he could make that happen, before Ronaldo revealed that he and Trump actually have something in common that "nobody knows".

"I hope the world finds a path to peace soon," he said. "That’s what I’m looking for. And someday, if I get the chance to sit down with him, I’ll tell him what we have in common. But I’ll keep it to myself until that moment."

Morgan pushed for an answer, but Ronaldo refused to budge, insisting only that Morgan "will like it".

Until that meeting happens, we’ll just have to wonder what unites a football legend and the US president.

