The White House has celebrated Donald Trump for removing tariffs on some grocery items - although he was the one who imposed the tariffs in the first place.

With the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal continuing to blight the Trump administration, it seems it will take small wins wherever it can get them, even if they are manufactured by themselves.

Despite Trump’s suggestions that the economy is booming and his denial that grocery prices are going up for everyday Americans , the President decided to remove “reciprocal tariffs” on items such as coffee, tea, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, and beef.

The signing of the executive order was praised in an X/Twitter post by the White House, who wrote: “Thanks to President Trump’s deal-making, we’re making trade fair again, & winning BIG.”

But, they seem to have forgotten that Trump put the tariffs in place to begin with. Luckily, there were people on hand to remind them.

“Thanks to President Trump for removing the tariffs President Trump placed on these agricultural products. This is what winning looks like,” somebody mocked.

Another said: “The White House thinks we are all morons.”

Someone else asked: “How is this taken with a straight face? The White House imposed the tariffs and now takes credit for removing them?”

“Whoever imposed those tariffs in the first place must have been a real idiot,” argued the MeidasTouch.

One person wrote: “*Arsonist gets credit for putting out fire he started*.”

Someone else commented: “What an absolute joke this dude is....”

