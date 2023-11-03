Rosanna Pansino redacts apology to MrBeast in deleted post

The drama surrounding Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast has taken another turn after Panison appeared to redact her previous apology, before deleting it.

In case you missed it, there’s been controversy surrounding the two popular YouTube stars recently.

Pansisno previously apologised after accusing MrBeast of unfairly editing her during a recent video.

The YouTuber previously accused MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, of effectively lying about the outcome of a recent viral challenge.

Pansino competed in one of the three hide-and-seek challenges hosted by MrBeast in Creator Games 3, and she previously accused MrBeast of presenting a version of events which didn’t really happen and reducing her role in the clip.

Now, though, she appears to have redacted her apology – only to delete the redaction.

YouTube/Rosanna Pansino/MrBeast

Pansino allegedly posted on November 1, with followers taking screenshots before she deleted the message.

The screengrabs show a message that reads: “I redact my apology to MrBeast of not settling things privately.

“Based on new information and developments behind the scenes, I have learned that certain issues will never be ‘handled’ privately, they will only be dismissed or covered up privately.”

Twitter/X

It continued: “Moving forward I do promise not to drop an ill-timed music video (completely poor timing, my bad) and will word things more clearly in the future (never my intention to downplay anyone’s experiences).

“I am just learning to find my own voice and be a safe space for others.”

Pansino previously wrote a message criticising MrBeast and his handing of the Creator Games video, writing: “When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real’.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel