Rosanna Pansino has apologised after accusing MrBeast of unfairly editing her during a recent video.

The YouTuber previously accused MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, of effectively lying about the outcome of a recent viral challenge.

Pansino competed in one of the three hide-and-seek challenges hosted by MrBeast in Creator Games 3, and she previously accused MrBeast of presenting a version of events which didn’t really happen and reducing her role in the clip.

The YouTuber posted a message on Twitter/X last week with the caption: “I have been allowing others to treat me poorly in private for many years and I’m fed up.

“I am going to start standing up for myself and finding my voice.”

The content creator wrote: “When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real’.”

Pansino also disputed the top three shown in the video, which were Zach King, Logan Paula and Larray.

“The final [three] people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself,” Pansino said. “This is what actually happened. Despite Jimmy editing out the only female in the top [three], I was proud of what I achieved.”

Now, Pansino has apologised to MrBeast. She deleted the tweets and said sorry for criticising him publicly, while also stating that she had received death threats after posting on social media.

“I would like to apologize to MrBeast,” she wrote. “I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly.

“I will be removing all of the posts where I talk about Creator Games and Jimmy. I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I've received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you.”

