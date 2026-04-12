Rovers Return: Dogs descend on Coronation Street’s famous cobbles

More than 200 dogs have walked along the famous cobbles at the Coronation Street Experience in Manchester for the first time.

The TV set received a flurry of new and excited visitors, with many dogs dressing up for the occasion.

Pugs Lilly and Lulu on the Coronation Street cobbles (James Speakman/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Speakman Media Assignments

Tillie the spaniel (James Speakman/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Speakman Media Assignments

Weatherfield’s police station saw pugs Lilly and Lulu dressed as police officers and further down the street, owner Brad Wood posed with his dog Bobby, a French bulldog, outside The Kabin newsagent.

The soap street is currently home to the Platt family dog, which is named David after its owner – and other canine characters have included Evelyn Plummer’s greyhound Cerberus, Chesney Brown’s great dane Schmeichel and Maria Connor’s labrador Ozzy.

Annie Palmas, with her dogs Joey and Jessie (James Speakman/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Speakman Media Assignments

The one-of-a-kind ‘Canineration Street’ tour of the programme’s set (James Speakman/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Speakman Media Assignments

Fans enjoyed walking their dogs on the cobbles throughout the day, and owner Annie Palmas dressed her dogs – Joey and Jessie – in matching blue collars to commemorate the occasion.Tillie, a spaniel, and Dollie, a chihuahua, could be seen posing for pictures outside the street’s famous The Rovers Return Inn.

Dog tickets for the special event raised money for Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity.