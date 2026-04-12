Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella tonight (11 April), marking his first major comeback in four years, since being forced to abandon his tour in 2022.

He's joined by Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G as the other headliners across the weekend.

During his most recent performance at the Grammys, Bieber performed a stripped-back version of hit track 'Yukon' from his newer album Swag.

However, for those of us who have been begging for an Eras-style set spanning his 15-year career... it could just happen, right when we needed it most.

Clips taken from outside the festival site hear a huge range of songs being tested, from 'Beauty and a Beat', to 'Sorry', alongside some of his newer tracks.

For all the latest as it happens, keep checking below.

Song nine: Too Long Another 'Swag' track.

Song eight: 405 Coachella We're not even 25 minutes into this set and he appears to be speeding through the set list - so there's still hope for some older hits to be played later on. He's not due to finish until 12:55am (PT).

Song seven: All The Way Just when we thought we were moving through the eras, we're back onto 'Swag II' tracks.

Song six: Walking Away Coachella Another 'Swag' track. It's worth noting that Justin has access to a laptop while on stage, and keeps looking over at YouTube comments. We're not saying it's time to spam those comments with 'Never Say Never', but...

Song five: Standing On Business Another track from 'Swag', Standing on Business.

Song four: Go Baby Coachella He's now moved onto his 'Swag' album relatively quickly, starting with 'Go Baby' - also known as the song that contains the ever-viral lyrics, "that's my baby, she's iconic, iPhone case, lipgloss on it".