Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo played host on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live (11 April), joined by musical guest Anitta, in an episode that's been branded "one of the best" of the 51st season.

It's been a particularly chaotic week for news - between Artemis II's astronauts landing back on Earth, Trump in the midst of more Iran chaos, and now Melania making her own speech on her relationship (or lack-of) with Jeffrey Epstein - providing plenty of material for the sketches.

It was Domingo's first time hosting SNL, ahead of his appearance in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic - and one that's been met with praise.

"The most charismatic host of all time, Colman set the tone of the night very charming and natural comedy monologue", one person wrote of his debut, while another praised: "Colman Domingo is so underrated. Such a talented man."

Here are 5 of the biggest moments you missed this week...

1. Colman Domingo's monologue

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In his opening monologue, Domingo parodied his long-spanning career from the 90s until now.

"I've been in a lot of different things - Fear the Walking Dead, Four Seasons, Lincoln, Sing Sing, I was Carly in iCarly... I was inside C-3PO’s suit in Star Wars, and I was also your uncle", he joked.

2. Trump 'making phone calls' during cold open

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Saturday Night Live's latest cold open parodied Melania Trump's unprompted speech about Jeffrey Epstein last week, and the ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations as Trump 'took phone calls' from other prominent figures.

But, that's not all.

James Austin Johnson's Trump heard from Karoline Leavitt, Tiger Woods, and Pete Hegseth in five minutes of pure comedy gold. We're not sure Trump himself will be a fan of this one.

3. Weekend Update addresses Melania Trump's Epstein speech

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Sticking with the political theme, Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che also went on to parody some of the biggest news stories of the week.

That included US-Iran peace negotiations, Melania's Epstein speech, and the Artemis II mission.

Pulling up a fake Truth Social post on-screen of 'Trump' threatening to 'f*** Iran right up their Strait of Hormuz', Jost joked: "I completely made that up, but isn't it kind of disturbing that you all totally believed that he had posted that?"

4. Colman Domingo, Mikey Day, Marcello Hernández, and Sarah Sherman become Artemis II astronauts

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Following the safe return of the Artemis II astronauts back to Earth this week, this is a topic that was bound to come up in this week's episode.

Because this is SNL, Colman Domingo, Mikey Day, Marcello Hernández, and Sarah Sherman decided to take on the role of astronauts showing off their video logs from the Moon.

"How is it possible not to adore the cast pretending to be in zero gravity in space?", one viewer posted.

5. Anitta performs 'Várias Quejas'

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This week's musical guest was Brazilian pop artist, Anitta, who performed two tracks; 'Várias Quejas' and 'Choka Choka' among a garden of flowers.

"I'm amazed by how wonderful this woman is, Anitta is queen", one person praised, while another wrote on YouTube: "This has inspired me to check out more of her music."

Why not read...

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