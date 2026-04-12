SNL UK was back last night (11 April) with yet more brilliant sketches that perfectly encapsulate the current state of the world.

Jack Whitehall hosted the episode, while Jorja Smith was the musical guest - appearances which were arguably overshadowed by a now-viral sketch that's gone on to rack up over a quarter of a million views online.

Cast your mind back to earlier this week when Melania Trump delivered an impromptu speech and letter to the world about her relationship - or lack of - with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach", she said.

"To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note."

Both Melania and Donald Trump have been pictured with Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, but no wrongdoing has been indicated.

However, it's unclear what prompted the speech, making for perfect material for the cast of SNL UK to get creative.

SNL UK

In the cold open, a group of friends in Croydon, London, are having a BBQ when they decide to play a game of 'Never Have I Ever'.

One "never have I ever accidentally booked a Neo-Nazi to headline a music festival for three nights without a backup plan" later (referencing the cancellation of Wireless Festival over Kanye West's booking), a dishevelled Melania Trump emerges from the bushes, stating: "Never have I ever been friends with Jeffrey Epstein".

"I am here to stop you nasty people spreading rumours", the robotic character, portrayed by Emma Sidi, tells the group, before demanding a change of game.

When Al Nash's character suggests 'Truth or Dare', 'Melania' snaps back: "How dare you accuse me of female friendship with short-haired sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell".

"Why do you keep bringing up the Epstein stuff?", the group responds. "Your husband literally started a war to distract us from it. It was kind of working to be fair."

Viewers well left in stitches at the roast.

"I'm thinking this is not going to be the last time we see Melania on SNL UK", one person wrote.

"As a Californian American, I approve this message. Thanks to SNL UK for their attention to this matter!!!!", another said.

"America really is a laughing stock", a third affirmed.

It would appear the world will never pass up an opportunity to laugh at a Trump.

Watch the sketch in full here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

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