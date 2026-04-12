Everybody stay calm: Coachella 2026 is here, and not only are we in for two weekends of incredible music, but we now get to scroll our way through all of the incredible outfits too.

Headlining the festival this year are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, who are joined by some of the biggest artists on the planet, including The xx, The Strokes, and Central Cee.

But, away from the main stages, there's villa parties and brand activations galore, as well as, of course, unlimited Instagram-papping spots. We're missing Vanessa Hudgens already.

The influencer crowd have already been out in full force posting their looks (take a shot for every time you see the ferris wheel), and it's safe to say it's truly got us geared up for festival season. Time to start taking notes.

Here are some of the best looks we've seen from Coachella 2026...

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner via Instagram









Madeleine White Fedyk

Alix Earle

Alix Earle via Instagram

Charli D'Amelio





Vanessa Etheridge





Kim Schiele

Denise Bobe





Nadya Okamoto

Paris Hilton

























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