The 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony got emotional with touching and heartfelt tributes to late stars in the In Memoriam section.

But the late Queen Elizabeth II was left out of the segment on Sunder evening - and some fans believe she was snubbed.

People swiftly took to Twitter to slam the Television Academy for not honouring the late monarch, who died last week.

One person wrote: "I'm almost surprised they didn't get The Queen into the In Memoriam #Emmys."

"Huge Emmys in memoriam snub for the queen," another added.

A third wrote: "The in memoriam section didn't feature Queen Elizabeth, even after all she's done for Olivia Colman."

Queen Elizabeth II was portrayed in The Crown, which received 63 nominations and 21 wins over the royal drama's seasons; both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have won awards for their portrayals of her.

The Netflix show did halt production of the show "as a mark of respect" for the late monarch, and it was not up for awards this year.

However, some didn't seem to mind that the monarch was left out and made jokes, including Succession creator and writer Jesse Armstrong who took a swipe at King Charles III.

The British screenwriter for the HBO television series was giving his acceptance speech for the show, which was awarded Best Drama Series.

Within the speech, he joked that it was a big week for "successions," referring to King Charles automatically assuming the throne following the death of his mother.

And despite the nation being in a state of national mourning following the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Armstrong said that there was "a bit more voting involved" in Succession winning their Emmy than King Charles' getting on the throne.

"Big week for Succession. New king in the UK this week for us. Evidently, a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," he said.

This joke provoked a ripple of reaction in the theatre, including murmurs of discontent echoing around the room.

Some in the crowd awkwardly laughed while one person was heard cheering.

Scottish actor Brian Cox quickly chimed in with: "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist!'"

The sentiments also trickled onto social media, with many pointing out the inappropriate timing of his joke.

Others blasting his' sleazy, snotty and obscene' quips.

Armstrong, who is also known for writing British comedies The Thick of It and Peep Sho', continued on to say: 'I'm not saying that we're more legitimate in our position than he is; we'll leave that to other people. We are incredibly grateful to have this; it's a wonderful honor."

The royal family announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth, aged 96, on 8 September at Balmoral Castle.

King Charles III, 73, immediately took over the role as Head of State while grieving his beloved mother.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said in a statement.

