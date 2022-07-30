Russia has released a video that has been widely mocked that seemingly mocks the sanctions imposed upon it by the west since Vladimir Putin launched his illegal invasion of the West upon Ukraine.
It has been more than six months since the invasion of Ukraine began and despite the heavy losses their forces have received and the strict sanctions that have been imposed upon them the Russians are still attempting to put on a brave face.
On Friday, the Russian embassy in Spain shared a video on their Twitter account called 'Time to move to Russia.' The off clip, which is just 53 seconds long, features mostly stock footage of Russia but it is the voice-over and the script which is perhaps the most curious element of the entire thing.
The voice which speaks in English but has an almost stereotypical Russian accent starts by saying: "This is Russia." It then goes on to promote its "delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, world-famous literature, unique architecture, fertile soil, cheap electricity and water, ballet, cheap taxi and delivery, traditional values, Christianity, no cancel culture, hospitality, vodka."
Finally, it mentions its economy which "can withstand thousands of sanctions." It concludes by saying: "Time to move to Russia. Don't delay, winter is coming."
\u201cTime to move to Russia \ud83e\udd0d\ud83d\udc99\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Rusia en Espa\u00f1a (@Rusia en Espa\u00f1a) 1659072048
We're not sure if they are trying to reference Game of Thrones in that last part or whether it is a further threat to the West given their control of much of Europe's gas supply.
The video has since can viral and those who have seen it couldn't help but mock the corny nature of it, even if it is supposed to be a joke.
\u201cState-controlled Telegram channels won\u2019t stop bragging about this video. Not sure who is the creator. But wow, just watch it. If the Russians didn\u2019t promote it, I\u2019d think this was a satire. Why do they think this could attract foreigners to move to Russia? \u201cWinter is coming.\u201d\u201d— Fatima Tlis (@Fatima Tlis) 1659039425
\u201cwtf this is real lmao\u201d— Mugi is Love Muginismo (Fed account) (@Mugi is Love Muginismo (Fed account)) 1659173037
\u201cFascinating sinister self-satire. But the punchline: does \u201cWinter is coming\u201d mean they might stop pumping gas to Europe (or otherwise spread more misery), that in the U.S. liberals are about to make life intolerable for good white Christians, or did they just want to meme it up?\u201d— Kurt Andersen (@Kurt Andersen) 1659182434
\u201cAnd it's not parody \ud83d\ude44\ud83d\ude2f\ud83d\ude0f\u201d— Murielle S./European /\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Murielle S./European /\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659126447
