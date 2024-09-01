Safari park staff ‘delighted’ with progress of giraffes on training programme

Safari park staff have said they are “absolutely delighted” with the progress made by giraffes taking part in training intended to boost their confidence around healthcare procedures.

The giraffe training programme, at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, uses positive reinforcement techniques to make procedures like hoof care, blood tests and X-rays less stressful for the long-necked mammals.

During training sessions staff use a “target stick” to show the animals what to do, and then reward them with treats and vocal cues when they show the behaviour required in healthcare procedures.

Staff say this helps the animals associate those procedures with positive experiences, in turn building their confidence and reducing the need for sedation or restraint.

Staff use a ‘target stick’ to show the giraffes what to do, and then reward them when they exhibit the targeted behaviour (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Deputy team leader Shonagh Bell, who has spearheaded the programme, said: “During each training session, a target stick is used to communicate what we want the giraffes to do, while a clicker and vocal cues serve as signals that the behaviour has been achieved.

“The giraffes are rewarded with delicious treats like vegetables and willow leaves when they exhibit the targeted behaviour.

“This positive reinforcement strengthens the desired behaviour and encourages voluntary cooperation.”

Staff said that after one year’s training the park’s four giraffes – male Sifa and females Bella, Ruby and Harriet – are showing increased “confidence and skills” around a range of healthcare procedures.

Two of the park’s giraffes are now comfortable with placing their feet on a foot block as part of hoof care procedures (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

They said Harriet, who is known as the park’s shyest giraffe, has made the most impressive progress.

She now co-operates willingly when having blood samples taken from her neck, allowing keepers to draw blood without stress.

She has also voluntarily undergone jaw x-rays for assessing her dental health, which staff say demonstrates the programme’s potential for non-invasive healthcare.

She and Sifa are also making progress with hoof care training, with staff explaining that both are now comfortable with placing their feet on a foot block, and that they are beginning to accept touch from keepers.

I'm absolutely delighted with how quickly our training has progressed in just one year. Suzi Marshall

Team Leader Suzi Marshall said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted with how quickly our training has progressed in just one year.

“Shonagh (Bell), with the help of keeper Erica Haworth, has done an incredible job building up the giraffes’ confidence and skills.

“I’m so proud of everything they’ve achieved.

“I want to thank them for their impressive efforts and dedication to developing this training initiative.”

The park remains committed to the ongoing progress of the training programme, with the aim of further developing the confidence of all the giraffes.