A science teacher, who was fired for creating OnlyFans content, has now said it's "not safe" for her and her family to leave the house.

Samantha Peer lost her job at Thunderbolt Middle School in Arizona when students reportedly discovered and shared the link to her OnlyFans page.

In a statement sent to parents, Lake Havasu Unified School District said: "It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology."

The mum-of-two claimed to have only turned to the adult platform to help her financial situation and to allow her to spend more time with her children.

She said in a YouTube video: "My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough."

Peer's husband, Dillion Peer is also a teacher who worked at Nautilus Elementary where he taught fourth grade. He was also fired after he was reportedly seen in videos on the OnlyFans account.

Now, in an emotional YouTube clip, Samantha has claimed that "it’s not safe for me to leave my house", and is still advertising her content because it's "probably impossible for me to get a job within town."

"I have never asked for sympathy, I just want to move on with my life, this is not where I wanted to be and hurts every day," she said.



"It’s not fair that my name and family have to be dragged across the nation, I have people calling and texting me threatening to come after me, to show up to my house, to go after my four-year-old and seven-year-old, it’s not fair to them.



"Yes I am still advertising because it’s not safe for me to leave my house, I'm guessing it’s probably impossible for me to get a job within town.

She continued: "This is what I have to do if my family wants to be fed. I can’t sit and do nothing and let my children starve, that’s heartless."

Samantha went on to say she was "passionate" and "very good" at her teaching job, before acknowledging the OnlyFans was a "very big mistake."

"I also am a person and I do make mistakes too, although this was a very big mistake this isn’t who I am and it doesn’t define who I will be in the future," she told viewers.

"Before this incident, if you had asked anybody, co-workers or students, I’m confident they would tell you I was passionate and very good at my job.

"I’m very highly qualified to teach what I do, I was very good at teaching science but I also care deeply about my students.

"I care for them as much as I care for my own two children."

