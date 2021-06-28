Professor who helped design Covid vaccine gets standing ovation at Wimbledon

Dame Sarah Gilbert, a professor and one of the British scientists behind Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, received touching tribute at Wimbledon for the life-saving achievement.

Gilbert was among several “inspirational individuals” invited to watch the first day’s game from the royal box.

“Today, they include leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccines,” the announcer said, in part, as the video panned to Gilbert’s rather pleasantly surprised reaction amongst the crowd erupting into cheers.

Guests such as Hannah-Ingram-Moore, who is the daughter of a veteran fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS and Gilbert’s colleagues stood and waved when her father’s name was announced.

The Duke of Kent and former Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart was also present.

Announcers at Wimbledon paid respects to the “important work” done by essential workers before Centre Court’s first game between Jack Draper, from the UK, and Serbian champion Novak Djokovic.

“In order to say thank you, the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club) has provided 100 daily Centre and No.1 Court tickets to various groups ranging from the NHS to Transport For London, from teachers and PE teachers to theatre, music groups and other inspirational individuals, all in recognition of the service they have provided to those in their communities throughout the pandemic. the organization wrote on their website as part of the ‘thank you.’

Fans returned to the renowned tennis court that was open at 50 per cent capacity amid changes that will help ensure as much safety in the onset of Covid and also had to present evidence of whether or not they received a second dose of the vaccine or a negative test result as they arrived at The Championships.