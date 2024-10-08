An Airbnb listing in the quaint town of Wigtown, Scotland, has drawn the attention of the masses and led to a two-year waiting list.

Hailed 'The Open Book,' the accommodation is the first bookshop-holiday experience complete with your very own apartment above a bookshop.

Set up by The Wigtown Festival Company, the accommodation aims to "celebrate books, independent bookshops and welcome people around the world to Scotland's National Book Town."

The fee remains low as they are non-profit with volunteers to make the trip as enjoyable as possible.

However, there's an unusual catch which guests seemingly love: You're not only enjoying the stay, you are also volunteering at the bookshop.

"All the rest for your bookshop holiday is up to you," the listing reads. "Please note that this is not a volunteer opportunity, nor are we paying you to work. This is a holiday that you are paying for, classified under cultural tourism and you can enjoy the bookshop as you wish."

The reviews speak for themselves, with one calling the experience "a dream."

"My bff and I stayed here for a week, and as others have described, the apartment was cosy, and folks would pop into the shop to check on us and chat; the town is beautiful, and everyone we spoke with was kind and welcoming. All of this, and your stay benefits the annual book festival, which brings visitors and funds to Wigtown. I can’t recommend this experience highly enough," they wrote.



Another penned: "This is our third time at The Open Book. We absolutely love running the shop and everyone is so friendly. There is something magical about Wigtown."



Meanwhile, a third quipped: "This is a unique opportunity to live and work in Scotland's National Book Town. Well worth the wait!"

