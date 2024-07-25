Second Barbary macaque born at safari park

A second Barbary macaque has been born at a Scottish safari park, its thrilled staff have announced.

The infant was born to mother Eadie last month and has been named Harper by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

Six-week-old Harper with her mother Eadie, left, alongside Orcus with her baby Hayley (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

She joins Hayley, who was born in May.

Barbary macaques are native to the mountainous regions of North Africa and Gibraltar. It is believed there are only around 8,000 left in the wild.

Park staff said Eadie is proving to be a natural first-time mother and Harper is thriving under her protection.

Harper with her mother Eadie, right, and grandmother Coral (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Keeper Morgan Meichan said: “Eadie has taken to motherhood with remarkable ease, and it’s wonderful to see Harper thriving under her care.

“Harper is already showing signs of confidence and curiosity. This lively behaviour is reminiscent of both her mother and her grandmother Coral, who are well-known for their spirited and engaging personalities.”