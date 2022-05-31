A company making hair styling tools was forced to clarify that their products are not sex toys even though they look very NSFW.

Hairstyling company Mark Hill issued the clarification about its hair curlers which are designed to curl hair in different ways.

There are barrels, corkscrews and wavers that each achieve a different look, but the design of the devices themselves resemble something else.

According to the Metro, reviewers of Mark Hill products have mistakenly thought they were sex toys, and that is reflected in their reviews.

One person wrote: “After a couple of near accidents and completely new sensations, I found it’s pretty good at doing my hair as well! Please don’t make the same mistakes as me.”

Someone else said: “My very conservative mother found it in my bathroom and now isn’t speaking to me because she thought it was something else.

“I’m sure you can figure out what. So, I’m taking recommendations for great ways to style my hair with this, and ways to convince my mum that it isn’t what she thinks it is.”

Another warned: “I’m obsessed with what this does to my hair. Holds all day and looks like I’ve walked straight out of the salon with a perfect wave.

“As a warning to my fellow ladies, though, don’t be tempted to use this in another, more bedroom-focused way, as appealing as it is. So. Many. Regrets.”

In an Instagram post, Mark Hill issued an announcement, writing: “They’re long, they’re thick, they’re hot, BUT they’re not sex toys.”



The caption continued: “While they may sometimes make your mum ask questions, your partner get a bit too excited, or your boss look unconvinced as you explain your way out of what they saw behind you on Zoom, we can assure you that there’s nothing x-rated about our products.”

Another reviewer even said their manager saw it in the background of a Zoom call, thought it was something else, and they now had to have the most awkward meeting with HR about an “appropriate backdrop” for video calls.

However, they did say the product is a “lifesaver on those bad hair days”, so swings and roundabouts.

