Teacher used 'sleepy patches' on children – but TikTokers want to know more

Parents were furious to learn their children were given 'sleepy patches' at nursery without parental consent. And now, TikTokers are demanding to know more... About the patches.



The patches resemble stickers and contain essential oils to aid calmness and sleep. Some brands are marketed as child-friendly.

In December 2023, a nursery teacher was reportedly fired after one parent allegedly showed up unannounced. Parents were less than impressed by the discovery and expressed their concerns to Fox 11.

"I don't even know what the teacher was thinking when she did that," Cynthia Rodriguez said. "Maybe it was easier for her to control all the kids and have them fall asleep faster."

"We were surprised and really upset because you bring your kids, and you expect it to be good, you know," parent Vicky Cano told the outlet.

Physician Dr Daniel Turner-Lloveras added that despite the patches only containing essential oils, there is a risk of an allergic reaction.

"As a physician, I would emphasise that applying any substance like an essential oil without a thorough understanding of their health history and parental consent is not advisable," he said.

The story has since resurfaced on TikTok. However, rather than viewers matching the parents' anger, they were eager to learn more about the patches with one calling the interview "the best ad."



Another curious TikToker asked: "Have we established where these can be purchased yet?"

@mr.scaremeister Preschool students at a Head Start school thought a teacher was rewarding them with colorful stickers she placed on their bodies, but parents say they were actually mood-calming patches affixed to their children without their consent. #truecrime #investigation #caughtontape #murdertapes #bodycam #confessions #911calls #killer #mrscaremeister #shocking #murder

"Ran so quick to order some gurrrrrrl this mommy needs some lol," another humoured, while one added: "This is some amazing marketing right here."

Meanwhile, a third parent chimed in: "I'd be asking for some to take home."

