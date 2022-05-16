Saturday Night Liveparodied the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – and viewers were not happy.

The actor, 58, is suing his ex-wife for $50m (£40.8m) for insinuating he had abused her in a 2018 Washington Post article. Despite not explicitly naming Depp, his legal team argued there was a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false."

The cast performed a sketch based on the ongoing trial on Saturday's (14 May) episode of SNL.

“I know it’s not the most pertinent story at the moment,” Kate McKinnon said. “But with all the problems in the world, isn’t it nice to have a news story we all can collectively say ‘, glad it ain’t me?’”



She then turned to the "live coverage" of the trial and spoofed one of the trial's biggest talking points: the infamous 'poop' incident. The segment showed the cast claiming they had found "lost footage", with Kyle Mooney playing Depp.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For context, Depp had previously claimed that a "faecal matter" was found on his side of the bed after an argument on Heard's 30th birthday. His security guard sent the actor a photo. Depp said that Heard "tried to blame it on the dogs," which he alleged was untrue.





Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Cold Open - SNL www.youtube.com





People have since slammed the skit on social media, with one saying it made them feel "sick to my stomach."





























The trial will resume on Monday 16 May, starting at 3 pm UK time and is scheduled to be the fifth and final week.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

