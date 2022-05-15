One of the biggest talking points in the trail between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been given the Saturday Night Live treatment.

The now infamous ‘poop’ incident, which has made headlines around the world, was the inspiration behind the show’s latest cold open.

It comes as Depp and Heard are embroiled in a lawsuit as a result of an op-ed Heard wrote, which Depp claims defamed him and ruined his career.

One moment saw Depp describe seeing a photo of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Heard as he testified in court.

It’s provided plenty of ammunition for satirical shows like SNL, and they got right into it in the most recent episode.

The show was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured music from Post Malone, and also saw them the biggest showbiz story of the moment.

The sketch saw the cast claim that they’d found ‘lost footage’ of the incident, with Kyle Mooney in character as Depp alleging that he’d found a 'faecal delivery' on his bed.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Cold Open - SNL www.youtube.com

It also saw a video played in a courtroom, with a security guard played by Kenan Thompson discovering the unwanted item – which he called “dookie” and “booboo”.

After seeing the offending item, another member of Depp's staff played by Ego Nwodim asks: “Man, what is wrong with white people?”

It then cuts to a scene with Kate McKinnon playing an MSNBC news anchor, saying: “You are watching MSNBC because you have nowhere else to place your anger.”

She then calls the court proceedings a “cuckoo trial”.

Depp is then asked if he finds the trial funny, which he replies: “A little, yes.”

Kyle Mooney played Depp in the sketch SNL

“So am I,” judge Penny Azcarte, played by Cecily Strong, replies, pulling a glass of wine from her desk and adding: “You're bad Captain Jack.”

The judge goes on: “I think I’ve seen enough. This trial has given me a lot to consider. On one hand, I believe Mr. Depp story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that. This is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed.”

“I guess I have been known to be full nightmare,” Depp replies.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.