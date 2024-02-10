'Snoop Dogg' optical illusion is freaking people out

US rapper Snoop Dogg is – ahem - often associated with being spaced out thanks to his love of marijuana, but now an optical illusion which has gone viral online is causing people to see an unusual image themselves.

Twitter/X user Gavin Thomas took to the social media platform on Thursday to share what appears to be a water trail splattered on a pavement – or, rather sidewalk - slab near a road, asking fellow tweeters if they saw one of two options.

What he probably didn’t anticipate, was people to come forward and say they saw a completely different third option.

“Apparently, if you can see a hot air balloon, you’re left-brained, and if you can see a jellyfish, you’re right-brained. What do you see,” he asked.

And, well, for many people, it was neither – and instead, they couldn’t help but see the "Drop It Like It's Hot" musician:

However, according to BBC Science Focus, the concept of different prioritising different sides of their brain isn’t exactly accurate.

Cognitive neuroscientist Christian Jarrett told the outlet: “The very notion that some of us are right-brained or left-brained is a load of old neurobunk.

“The roots of the myth lie in the fact that our brains are divided into two hemispheres and that there is so-called lateralisation of function in the brain – for instance, most people show more language-related activity in the left brain hemisphere compared with the right.

“Brain scan studies have failed to find any evidence that some people are in any sense consistently more dependent on one of their brain hemispheres rather than the other, compared with the average.”

So there’s no need to look into things too much if you end up seeing Mr Snoop Doggy Dogg when you look at the image above.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.