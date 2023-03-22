Sofia Coppola’s daughter hailed as a 'filmmaking genius' for her viral TikTok

We have all faced the consequences of breaking the rules as a teenager.



Whether it’s getting grounded for staying out past curfew or losing privileges for having bad grades, it happens to everyone.

And in Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s instance, it’s trying to charter a helicopter on her dad’s credit card to go visit a friend for dinner.

Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter, Romy Mars, posted a TikTok this week that quickly went viral across multiple social media platforms for its chaotic, yet funny, content.

“Make vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” Mars said at the start of her now-deleted TikTok.

Mars is the daughter of Academy Award-winning director Coppola and Grammy Award-winning musician Thomas Mars.

In her TikTok, Mars said she decided to make the video because she was “already grounded” and her parent’s “biggest rule” is she is “not allowed to have any public social media accounts.”

“They won’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok is not going to make me famous so it doesn’t really matter,” Mars said.

She went on to show her babysitter’s boyfriend, Ari, who she called her “replacement parents” because her parents are “never home.”

The teenager’s TikTok was posted to Twitter where people found it extremely amusing.

Over the last year, there has been online debate about nepotism in Hollywood.

Many believe it is unfair that successful filmmakers, like Coppola, are the children of other successful Hollywood elites thus making their careers easier to navigate.

As the child of two successful people, Mars would be the ultimate nepo baby, however, people chose to see her video in a positive and humourous light rather than a negative one.

So many people found Mars' video entertaining, they hailed her as a "filmmaker" who made a great short film - just like her mom, grandfather, and other filmmakers in her family.

"Of course Sofia Coppola’s daughter has made the perfect short film," Liv tweeted.

"Sofia Coppola’s daughter won best film at the idgaf film festival with this TikTok," Leonardo wrote.

Mars is Coppola's eldest daughter. Coppola and her husband have another daughter, Cosima Mars, 12.

