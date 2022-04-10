A Starbucks barista said that one of his customers asked for their iced chai tea latte to match the color of his skin.

The sentiment of having your coffee match a skin color seems to be popular among difficult customers and is actually quite offensive.

TikTok user @angellrreyes shared the story on his social media page. “Me calculating why a grown white man told me he wanted his iced chai tea latte the same color as my skin,” the text overlay reads in the video.

@angellrreyes man when i tell you this took me by surprise!!!🫂 #starbucks #barista

In the comments, people were appalled by the audacity of the customer. Many people took to the comments to show their frustration.

"This happened to me during a Starbies shift and my manager pulled me to the side to ask if I was okay after that encounter😐" wrote one person, to which the original poster replied, "nah cause my manager was in the back when this happened and the face of shock he had when i told him."

"They never faced any consequences of their own words. I hope you made that chai watery & bland 🫖" said one person.

"Omg that happened to me too! 🤦🏽♀️I didn’t even know what to say 😵💫" said another.

“THIS LITERALLY HAPPENED TO ME BUT WITH COFFEE,” another said.

