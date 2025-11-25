Stranger Things is back with a bang, as Volume One of the much-anticipated season five returns to Netflix, wrapping up the adventures of our favourite friendship group.

Set in the autumn of 1987, the hit series picks up with Hawkins still reeling from the devastation left by the opening of the Rifts at the end of season four, and with Dustin making his intentions very clear in the new trailer, declaring: "I wanna see Vecna’s heart on a platter."

But beyond the twisting plotlines where anything can happen (and usually does), the show’s magnetic pull also lies in its music.

Across four seasons, Stranger Things has delivered a throwback soundtrack that’s become a cultural force of its own, elevating scenes, reviving classics, and reminding viewers just how powerful the right song can be.

The latest trailer sets the tone with Queen’s iconic 'Who Wants to Live Forever' from the band’s chart-topping album A Kind of Magic, offering just a glimpse of what season five is gearing up to deliver.

And while we wait for the drama to unfold, it’s the perfect moment to look back at 12 of the standout tracks that shaped the series’ most unforgettable moments.

Season One

'Heroes' - David Bowie

Bowie and Brian Eno’s 1977 classic has taken on many lives through covers over the years, including a haunting version by Peter Gabriel.

In Stranger Things, the track first lands in season one during the boys’ heartbreaking discovery of what they believe is Will’s body, before resurfacing in season three as Eleven reads Hopper’s deeply personal letter.

'Africa' - Toto

Few songs define the 80s quite like Toto’s 'Africa', and its appearance in Stranger Things adds another pop-culture notch to its already long list of TV cameos, from Family Guy to Top Gear.

'Elegia' - New Order

New Order’s atmospheric 1985 instrumental struck such a chord with fans that it sparked its own Reddit thread of excitement.

Season Two

'Every Breath You Take' - The Police

This timeless hit soundtracks the Snow Ball in season two, adding a bittersweet touch to Eleven and Mike’s long-awaited dance. It’s a nostalgic, soft-focus moment that captures the innocence of young love amid the chaos in Hawkins.

'Islands in the Stream' - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s feel-good duet brings warmth to the Halloween episode Trick or Treat, Freak, where Bob Newby and Joyce Byers share a sweet dance.

'Time After Time' - Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper’s tender ballad not only appears on the show’s official soundtrack but also marks a pivotal emotional beat in the story.

Season Three

'Material Girl' - Madonna

Madonna’s anthem gets a playful spotlight in season three, episode two, during Max and Eleven’s colourful shopping spree at Starcourt Mall.

The track also features on the official Stranger Things season three soundtrack.

'We’ll Meet Again' - Vera Lynn

The show dips into a very different era with Vera Lynn’s 1939 wartime song, which appears in the episode The Sauna Test.

'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' - Wham!

Season three also leans into brighter, punchier energy, and Wham!’s infectious classic fits right in.

Season Four

'Running Up That Hill' - Kate Bush

Kate Bush’s 1985 masterpiece became a global phenomenon all over again after playing a central role in season four.

Serving as Max’s lifeline to reality, the song transforms into an emotional anchor as she faces Vecna and her own trauma, cementing its place as one of the show’s most iconic musical choices.

'Detroit Rock City' - Kiss

Kiss’s rock anthem sets the tone early in season four, blasting through the opening episode during both the Hellfire Club’s D&D showdown and the fast-paced basketball game. It’s pure adrenaline and quintessential Stranger Things.

'Dream a Little Dream of Me' - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

The dreamy duet by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong drifts through season four via Victor Creel’s radio, later featuring in the official trailer and soundtrack.

Stranger Things Part One drops on November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve.

