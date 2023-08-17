Marriage proposal at Super Mario World goes viral for Luigi's reaction

A marriage proposal at Super Nintendo World has gone viral online due to the character Luigi’s hilarious reaction.

Fans of the Nintendo games have been able to enjoy the Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios in California since it opened in early 2023.

For one superfan, he decided it was the perfect time and place for a wedding proposal and the clip was shared online after being caught on camera.

In the video, a man and woman could be seen standing between the dressed-up characters of Mario and Luigi. He got on one knee and opened a ring box to pop the question.

While the character of Mario displayed the appropriate level of excitement by mimicking a look of excitement and shock, the Luigi character simply stood there with his hands on his hips.

When Luigi noticed what was going on, his reaction was still fairly muted and it has left viewers in hysterics.

One person commented: “Luigi: I do not see it.”

“Luigi did NOT care,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Luigi not noticing till later is cannon.”

Another commented: “LUIGI IS SENDING ME.”

Others commented on the sound effects in the background that come from the Super Mario Bros video game.

One TikToker argued: “Can you imagine being proposed to and in the background Mario is just blabbing about 'its Mario time!’”

