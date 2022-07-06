The UK's greatest wordsmith and Countdown legend Susie Dent has once again hit the nail on its proverbial head with her word of the day.

In case you weren't aware the 57-year-old lexicographer has been sharing a 'word of the day' on Twitter for years now and they more often than not are a reflection of current affairs.

Given the current situation in the UK, i.e. everyone is quitting the government or handing in letters of no confidence, leaving Boris Johnson is on the brink of being forced to resign as prime minister, Dent has chosen another perfectly appropriate word.

Her word today is 'filipendulous' which is a 19th-century word for 'hanging by a thread' which is exactly what Johnson is doing right now in Downing Street as at the time of writing, more than 20 ministers have resigned.

We genuinely couldn't have said it better ourselves.

As always Dent was showered with praise for her incredible use of the English language.

























