Target employee accused of hiding exclusive Stanley Cup just for themselves

The Stanley Cup craze continues, thanks to a limited Valentine's collection sold at Target.

The hashtag alone has garnered over 123 million views on TikTok, with one clip showing a sea of people wearing Ugg boots and Crocs flocking to the stand to get their hands on the sought-after accessory.

The clip-in-question racked up 24 million views alone with claims the pink and red stainless steel Quenchers sold out in just four minutes.

One blissfully unaware viewer quizzed whether they were "on sale or something?"

Meanwhile, another added: "Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one. I don't know, I still can't wrap my head around paying that much for a cup."

A third joked: "There's nothing in the world I want or need this bad."

Well now, attention has been turned to a Target employee who spotted a coworker trying to hide one of the cups. Subsequently, she put it back out for shoppers to buy.

The brief clip shows Susy (@suszii3), taking the pink Stanley hidden in a stock trolley and placing it with the other containers sold in-store.

"POV: You saw an employee trying to hide the Stanley for themselves so you put it back out of the floor," she wrote as the text overlay on the video.

"Let’s see how long it [lasts] on the shelf," she added.





@suszii3 Lets see how long it last on the shelf 🙃 #stanleycup #pinkstanleytarget #targetfinds #fyp #viral





"Or that could be someone’s curbside pick up order," one person speculated before the comments were turned off on the clip.

Another suggested: "What if she already paid for it and kept it on her cart because she didn’t have time to put it in the break room?"

But, what makes Stanley so special?

Aside from the celebrity and social media influence, the stainless steel Quencher boasts over a hundred years of history and is designed to keep water cold for 11 hours and maintain the heat of hot beverages for seven.

Some have even hailed it as indestructible.

