Taylor Swift has dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and the internet is buzzing.

Since she announced her new era in August on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, fans have kept themselves busy piecing together clues, swapping theories and guessing at the meaning behind the tracklist.

Now that it’s finally out, Swifties are flooding social media with their hot takes – and it's certainly mixed. Some are in awe of the new drop, while others say it’s not quite what they expected.

To celebrate the release, Swift shared a heartfelt message of gratitude, reflecting on what the album means to her.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," the star penned. "A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait."









'Album of the year'

Some hailed Swift's new drop as the best so far.

One called it the most "authentic" in unexplainable ways.





Others weren't fully prepared.





One quipped it was 10 out of 10. No notes.

Another described the album as a beautiful mix of Swift's musical history.













Meme-ifying the moment

Meanwhile, some X/Twitter users took no time in marking the day with memes.

















The less pleased

Like any new drop, the album also faced some criticism.





One called it "claustrophobically inward," adding that Swift "can't create music that mirrors the cultural moment".

Contrary to many fans' thoughts, one called it the "worst album she's ever released".





Another called it "disappointing," before breaking down why.

Meanwhile, one simply called it "confusing" as they felt it didn't align with the showgirl aesthetic it was trying to convey.





