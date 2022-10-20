Fans of Taylor Swift are eagerly awaiting her new albumMidnights, which is set to be released on 21 October.

However, a fan shared a recent video claiming to discover copies of the album at a Walmart store.

In the video, shared to TikTok by Isaiah (who goes by @meester_bravo92) on the platform, he can be seen holding up four CD copies of the album, each with its own particular cover.

"I don't think these should be on the shelf…" the video's caption reads.

He panned the camera across the four copies he found, realising that placing them together creates a clock.

"Glad I didn't buy all four tbh. Lolol," Isaiah quipped.

Taking to the video's description, he explained that he tried to purchase "one" of the albums, but Walmart wouldn't let him.

People took to the comment section of the video to share their opinions, many of which called out Walmart for apparent an album release slip-up.

One person wrote: "No, because Walmart did the same with 'It Starts With Us.' They put them out a week early."

"Y'all, they did the same thing w Harry. They're not inventoried yet, so you can't buy them. They just put them out early, so they get lots of sales Friday," another added.

Others made jokes about stealing the album if they couldn't buy it.

"I'd simply walk out with it. I'm not one for stealing, but I need it," one added.

Someone else wrote: "Is it really stealing if that's our mom on the cover?"

Indy100 contacted Walmart about the company's policies surrounding album releases.

Album leaks aren't uncommon for well-known artists.

According to Variety, Beyoncé's Renaissance album was reportedly leaked two days before its official release date, with social media posts reportedly showing CDs of the album ready for purchase.

On Thursday (20 October), Swift took to her social media to reveal a first glimpse of the "secret projects" she has in the works preparing for the Midnights album release during the "3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime.

The album's full tracklist was revealed earlier this month.

Indy100 reached out to @meester_bravo92 via TikTok comment.

