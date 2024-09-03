Uncanny Taylor Swift tribute act is making the internet double take

An uncanny Taylor Swift impersonator is taking the internet by storm and confusing even the most diehard Swifties.

Swift star has risen into the stratosphere in recent years as she’s become undoubtedly one of the most famous pop singers of the 21st century. The singer recently sent British fans wild with an EastEnders reference in the middle of one of her shows on the Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, an impersonator has been riveting young Swifties with a tribute act that is making people do a double take.

A performance at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire might not quite be an Eras Tour show, but Taylor Swift impersonator June didn’t let that stop her from putting on a show.

“Oh I’m just so happy they're having a good time,” June told CBS News after young fans praised her performance, with some even shedding a tear.

“I kind of want to present enough of the package that people can suspend reality for a minute,” June explained said. “Maybe if they sit in the back, close one eye, squint the other – they might feel like they’re at the Eras Tour.”

One six-year-old diehard Swiftie said: “I started to cry when she first came out... I love her! I’m her number one fan.”

Clips of June performing Swift’s songs have gone viral on TikTok, with ardent Swift fans believing for a brief moment that she is the real deal due to her clothing, mannerisms, stage presence and voice.

“I thought this was legit her lol,” someone wrote in the comments.

Another said: “No joke I’d absolutely accept this as Taylor.”

Someone else argued: “She does her different stage mannerisms really, really well!!”

